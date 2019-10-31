Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday: This is the most special year of my life

Ananya Panday has no time for things most girls her age relish doing, not even celebrate her birthday. She isn't, however, complaining. Rather, the Student Of The Year 2 debutante, who turned 21 on October 30, is happy to have spent a working birthday this year. She says the day highlighted the most special year of her life.

"I think this has been the most special year of my life. I actually got to live my dream of becoming an actor. That's what I wanted to do my entire life," Ananya told IANS.

It has been a good year, indeed. Her debut film made her a teenybopper heartthrob on release earlier this year and she has been flooded with offers for movies, web shows and brand endorsements.

"I am blessed and lucky. I am grateful that people have liked my performance in my very first film. I hope they continue to like me in the future as well. This is just the beginning of a great, beautiful journey and I am super excited. I feel overwhelmed!" gushed actor Chunky Pandey's daughter, looking back at her journey so far.

Her first birthday after becoming an actress was all about work as usual, rather than cakes, merriment and partying. "I went for dance rehearsals of a song in Pati Patni Aur Woh. It's been a working birthday but I am happy."

It was dad's advice that she work on her birthday, she reveals.

"Dad told me you should be working on your birthday because if you work on your birthday, then you will be working throughout the rest of the year. I am going to follow his advice and work on every birthday of mine," she added.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Who, which is a remake of the BR Chopra classic made in 1978, having the same title. In the remake, Ananya stars alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and slated for a December 6 release.

