Sanjay Kapoor's comment on Ananya Panday's dress triggers Instagram war

Sanjay Kapoor and Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday dazzled when she descended on the Elle Beauty Awards 2019's red carpet. The ruffled mini black dress looked gorgeous on the young starlet. Needless to say, Ananya grabbed a lot of eyeballs for her sartorial choice.

Ananya, who was over the moon after slipping into the Prabal Gurung dress, took to Instagram to share multiple boomerangs.

''A dress so fun, just one boomerang isn’t enough,'' she captioned the post.

As soon as she shared the post, comments started pouring in from all the quarters. However, there was one comment which didn't go well with her fans. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who is also the father of Ananya's best friend Shanaya Kapoor, wrote, ''The dress is going to fall be careful.''

Sanjay Kapoor's comment on Ananya's post.

Within no time, Ananya's fans started bashing Sanjay for his comments. Miffed fans even called the actor ''insensitive''.

''That's extremely insensitive to say to a very young girl," wrote one of Ananya's followers. However, there were some who came out in support of the actor and asked netizens to stay away from their coversation. ''If they and their families are okay with it, then it's nobody's business to put their nose in it and worry about it,'' read a comment.

There were also some who asked netizens to take a ''chill pill'' and put their attention to more relevant things happening around them. Well, much-needed advice. Isn't it? Here are some reactions to Sanjay's comment:

Reaction to Sanjay Kapoor's comment on Ananya Panday's post.

Instagram war after Sanjay Kapoor's comment on Ananya's post.

Netizens argue over Sanjay Kapoor's comment on Ananya's post

There were even comments supporting Sanjay Kapoor

On a related note, Ananya made her Bollywood debut The Student of the Year 2 along with Tara Sutaria. The film starring Tiger Shroff was directed by Punit Malhotra. She is currently busy with her next film Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. The movie directed by Mudassar Aziz also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.