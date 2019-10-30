Ananya Panday gets birthday wishes from father Chunky, Kartik Aaryan and others

Wednesday, October 30, 2019
     
Actress Ananya Panday who celebrated her 21st birthday today got wishes from a lot of people including father Chunky Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and others.

New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2019 19:23 IST
Actress Ananya Panday turned 21 on Wednesday, and her father Chunky Panday posted a cute wish for her, saying she is "his first superhit home production". Along with it, he posted a photograph in which Ananya is seen posing, wearing a birthday crown.  "Birthday girl. My first superhit home production," Chunky wrote on Instagram.

 

Not only Chunky, Ananya's mother Bhavna too wished her on social media. "Love you and so proud of you my little girl !! Keep Shining brighter and brighter," Bhavna wrote.

Not just them, a lot of other celebrities wished the actress like Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Raveena Tandon and others. Have a look:

Here’s wishing this cute little girl @ananyapanday ❤️ a very happy birthday 🎉 May this year be full of all things amazing ✨ #PatniAurWoh

Thanking her fans for their wishes, Ananya took to Instagram and wrote: "21. This year has been the most special yet since I got to live my dream. Thank you to my lovely family, friends, team, media, and supporters for sticking by and I hope you always stay. Blessed with the best."

Ananya celebrated her birthday with media and paparazzi at her home in Mumbai. Ananya made her Bollywood debut with the film "Student of the Year 2" this year. She will be next seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and "Khaali Peeli".

