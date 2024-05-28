Attack on ED officers: CBI files chargesheet against suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, 6 others

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

Attack on ED officers: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and six others in connection with an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on January 5 during a raid at his house in a ration scam case at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the agency filed its first chargesheet in the case on Monday before a special court.

What is the case?

A team of ED officials was attacked by a nearly 1,000-strong mob on January 5 when they went to raid the house of Sheikh, who allegedly has close links with arrested former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal. The team had gone to arrest Sheikh because of his alleged close links with arrested former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick under scanner in the scam.

Sheikh is also the prime accused in alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali. The CBI has taken over investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5. Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29 and the CBI took him under its custody on March 6.

