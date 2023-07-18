Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's much-in-love photo takes over the internet. Fans react

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur romantic pic

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, the famous Bollywood stars have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship. The duo, who have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Europe and a new much-in-love photo from their holiday has surfaced on the internet. Aditya and Ananya were spotted spending quality time together at a cafe.

Lost in each other’s eyes, amidst a conversation, Aditya and Ananya were clicked at a cafe in Portugal. Ananya Panday looks cute in the picture in a mauve sweater, which she paired with a white t-shirt. She finished her look with a lazy bun, no-make-up look, and a backpack. While Aditya keeps it casual in a navy blue shirt. Soon after the photos, fans showered love on the actors, "Ananya is so much in love just look at her," a user wrote. Another added, "The eyes Chico the eyes. The eyes never lie."

Earlier, a photo of Aditya Roy Kapur holding Ananya close to him as they watched the skyline, went viral. Fans quickly took notice of the pictures and reacted to them with heartfelt comments. For the outing, while Aditya looked smart in casuals, black tee and black capris, Ananya opted for a black maxi.

ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday's romantic photos from Lisbon fuel dating rumours. See

Ananya-Aditya relationship

The duo's dating rumours started after they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year. Also, during the episode of 'Koffee With Karan season 7', Ananya talked about finding Aditya attractive. When Karan Johar quizzed about her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she did not wish to dwell in the past. However, Ananya did reveal her newest crush when she said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”

Both Aditya and Ananya have neither accepted nor denied the ongoing rumours of their relationship. However, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey has brushed them under the carpet. She told ETimes "The fact is that Ananya is single and link-ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay. It's like that's a part and parcel of an actor's life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I'd rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it because the positives definitely outweigh the negative.”

Latest Entertainment News