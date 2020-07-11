Amitabh Bachchan shares then and now photo with Abhishek, Shweta, says 'Kaise itne bade hogaye?'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares then and now photo with Abhishek, Shweta

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan keeps treating fans with throwback photos from the shoot of his films as well as his personal life. On Friday, Big B got emotional about how his kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda have grown up so fast. Sharing a collage of their childhood photo and grown-up photo with him, the actor wrote, "kaise itne bade ho gaye." The picture left netizens in awe of them.

T 3588 - कैसे इतने बड़े हो गए ? pic.twitter.com/3l8ruc4IcN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 10, 2020

Earlier, Big B had shared the same throwback black and white photo with Abhishek and Shweta from the time they visited him on the sets of Amar Akbar Anthony. The photo shows the superstar giving a kiss to daughter Shweta as Junior Bachchan rests on his lap.

Amitabh Bachchan had written, "SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front ..43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!! When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT .. It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations...But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say .. Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days !!"

Abhishek Bachchan has been ruling the headline as his digital debut, Amazon Prime's Breathe: Into The Shadows released worldwide on July 10. The fans have been singing praises for Junior Bachchan on social media, calling it a fine performance from his side. The series also stars Mission Mangal fame Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh.

Talking about the series, Abhishek said, “The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ to the world.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in films like Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Nagraj Manjule's Jhund. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Big Bull alongside Ileana D'Cruz.

