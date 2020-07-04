Amitabh Bachchan asks to 'bring back hand writing', Kartik Aaryan's hilarious reply wins the internet

Image Source : INSTA/AMITABHBACHCHAN.AB,KARTIKAARYAN Amitabh Bachchan asks to 'bring back hand writing'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned down a note on Friday asking to 'bring back hand writing'. This is no secret that Big B loves to write and he often sends out his hand written appreciated note to the actors whose performance he loves. On Friday night, he shared a note that read, "When we write a litter of the alphabet we form in component stroke by component stroke and that process of production involves pathways in the brain that go near or through parts that manage emotion." He further added, "writing by hand promotes learning and cognitive development in ways keyboard writing can't match. Bring back handwriting, its good for your brain"

While fans were thinking about Amitabh Bachchan's thoughtful post, actor Kartik Aaryan dropped a hilarious comment and changed the game. The actor wrote, "Main Doctor family se hoon sir. Meri handwriting dekh ke shayad aap aisa nahi bologe" The Luka Chuppi actor's reply won the internet.

Kartik Aaryan is a pro on social media. Other than interacting with his fans, he keeps treating them with interesting Instagram posts that bring a smile on their face. Especially during the lockdown, Kartik has been interacting with his fans more, either through his show Koki Poochega or by replying to their comments.

Interestingly, Kartik's family plays a big role in making his online persona even more interesting as they keep making cameos in his posts. During the release of Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo in June on Amazon Prime, the actor had the most amazing way to accept the tongue twister challenge by the superstar. He was brutally trolled by his mother and sister Kritika. Kartik shared a post that showed him trying to make a video when his mother interrupted, 'kya kar raha hai." The moment he told her that Big B has tagged him for this challenge, she trolled him saying, "Amitabh Bachchan ne tag kiya hai? Unke itne bure din aa gaye hai?"

To add on to the insult, the actor's sister claimed, "Tag Karan Johar kar rahe hoge, Kartik Aaryan ho gaya galti se." Watch the video here-

On the professional front, superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Nagraj Manjule's Jhund. Reports state that Jhund will have a direct OTT release on Netflix.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan has many interesting movies lined up for release. He will be seen in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and in Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu.

