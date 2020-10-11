Happy Birthday Big B: Parampara Pratishtha Anushasan to Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, 10 dialogues of megastar

Sunday, October 11, 2020
     
On Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday, it would be incomplete if we will not discuss the evergreen dialogues of the megastar ranging from Parampara Pratishtha Anushasan to Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, naamumkin hai. Check out 10 memorable dialogues of Big B that we love!

October 11, 2020
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 78th birthday today on October 11. The Shahenshah of Bollywood has made a million fans with the help of his action-masala, light-hearted comedies, romantic dramas, and what not! The man who has been ruling the hearts of people has played a huge number of roles in life be it that of a lawyer, professor, don, father, coolie amongst others. The 'Man of the Millennium,' Big B has been known for his powerful voice and for giving a strong dialogue delivery onscreen. His birthday would be incomplete if we did not pay tribute to the actor who has been entertaining generations decade after decade by enlisting some of his hard-hitting dialogues from his superhit films.

Check them out here:

1. Shahenshah

Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah.  

2. Don

Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, naamumkin hai.

3. Kabhi Kabhie

Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai, ki zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaon mein guzarne paati to shadab ho bhi sakti thi. 

4. Agneepath

Pura naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal. 

5. Deewar

Aj mere paas bangla hai, gaadi hai, bank balance hai, kya hae tumhare paas?

6. Kaalia

Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain.

7. Namak Halal

I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very phunny language. Bhairo becomes Byron because their minds are very narrow! 

8. Sooryavansham

Sooryavansh ek aag hai jisme doston ke liye jitni jyoti hai, dushmanon ke liye utni hi jwala. Bhoon dalo is kambaqt ko.

9. Mohabbatein

Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. Ye is gurukul ke teen stambh hai. Ye wo aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain.

10. Pink

​​Humare yahan ghadi ki sui character decide karti hai.

