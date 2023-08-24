Allu Arjun and Pushpa director Sukumar’s hug after National Film Award Best Actor win, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Allu Arjun and Pushpa director Sukumar’s hug

Allu Arjun won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his excellent performance as Pushparaj in 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The team of 'Pushpa' including director Sukumar, and Allu Arjun's family celebrated the win together. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house, shared a video, in which Sukumar can be seen hugging Allu Arjun.

Mythri Movie Makers shared a video on social media of Sukumar giving a tight hug to Allu Arjun. Along with the post, the caption read, “Maverick director @aryasukku and our producers #NaveenYerneni garu and #RaviShankar garu shower their happiness and love on Icon Star @alluarjun for becoming THE FIRST ACTOR FROM TFI to win the BEST ACTOR at the National Awards. #Pushpa #ThaggedheLe”.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar scripted history with 'Pushpa: The Rise', which won laurels. The first part went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. Now, Allu Arjun and the team are shooting for the second part, 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule features Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film is expected to hit theatres later this year. The first part also featured Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh in supporting roles.

