Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor twin in black at Dubai mall | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Dubai

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the hottest-looking couples in Bollywood. These two have been quite busy with their respective work commitments in the past and also have been juggling between parenting duties of Raha. Well, recently the lovebirds along with their daughter jetted off to Dubai to spend some quality time. Since then several pictures of the couple have been going viral wherein we can see the Brahmastra pair twinning and looking stunning.

The couple is going viral as they were spotted shopping at a mall in Dubai. In the picture, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posing with a man in the Dubai Mall. Both Alia and Ranbir can be seen dressed in black. The Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress is wearing a black colored tee with a colorful pattern on the front that she paired with black knee-length tights. She tied her hair in a bun and wore black glasses. Ranbir on the other hand wore a plain black tee that she paired with black pants and wore a white cap and complemented his look with black glasses. He is holding a big shopping bag, and this proves the couple is on a shopping spree.

Meanwhile on the work front, apart from Heart of Stone, Alia will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s much-awaited directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The song Tum Kya Mile was also released recently and was an instant hit among the fans. The song was viral, with the duo’s chemistry becoming the talk of the town. The upcoming film marks Ranveer’s second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Hours before sharing the song, Karan Johar revealed that ‘Tum Kya Mile’ was his tribute to Yash Chopra, whom he called his “guru". He wrote, “I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra… The thinking evolved mind would say ‘You can’t match it or even dare to emulate it,’ but the fanboy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir, and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic, or it wouldn’t be true." Karan also apologized to Alia for making her dance in a chiffon saree in freezing temperatures.

Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will also star Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.

Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand will soon be seen in Animal alongside Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

Latest Entertainment News