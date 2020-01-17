Akshay Kumar wishes wife Twinkle Khanna on wedding anniversary. But there's a 2.0 twist

Image Source : TWITTER Akshay Kumar wishes wife Twinkle Khanna on wedding anniversary with 2.0 twist

Akshay Kumar celebrates 19 years of marital bliss with wife Twinkle Khanna today. The superstar and the star-writer are two of the wittiest people in the Hindi film industry, and hence, perfectly fit the bill of the power couple of the Bollywood. Their banter on the social media raises their cuteness quotient.

Adding to their inherent charm, Akshay shared a photo on the social media to wish his lovely wife but introduced a 2.0 twist to it.

In the photo, Akshay is Pakshiraj from his film 2.0 as he poses with Twinkle. "Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see. All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan," he wrote.

Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see 😜

All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan 😂😘 pic.twitter.com/godUSCKs0h — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2020

Even Twinkle is no stranger in giving witty captions to mush-filled posts. "My glass is perhaps always half full but it sort of feels filled to the brim when this hunk is around:) #friendsforever #absencemakestheheartandallthatjazz," she wrote as she missed her husband.

My glass is perhaps always half full but it sort of feels filled to the brim when this hunk is around:) #friendsforever #absencemakestheheartandallthatjazz pic.twitter.com/8dIJT1sgXP — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 17, 2019

Akshay has always been appreciative of Twinkle for supporting him in his decisions. Recalling the best advice she gave to him, Akshay once told HT, "My wife has been a very big help in my career. It's not that I have to discuss every single script with her before I give it my nod, but she talks to me and I remember (those) things. She told me once, 'Koe zor zabardasti nahi hai, jo aacha lage karo.'"

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Good Newwz, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film has earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

