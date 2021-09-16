Akshay Kumar has mission for fans as Bell Bottom releases on OTT, know more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Bell Bottom poster featuring Akshay Kumar

After the theatrical release of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller 'BellBottom', now the film has released on the OTT platform. The actor has also announced a mission for fans. Earlier this week, Akshay gave fans a mission to set a reminder for the film's release, and now he's asked all his fans to watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

"Sync your calendars, the mission goes live in 3, 2, 1…Watch #BellBottomOnPrime now , a story inspired by true events,"he captioned a poster of the film on Instagram. Take a look:

Inspired by true events, the spy thriller is about a real-life hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight in 1984. In the film, Akshay Kumar is seen as the RAW agent who makes 'Mission Mirage' a success. He is seen in a vintage avatar wearing Bell Bottoms, which is also his code name for the mission. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. Lara essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani plays Akshay's wife in the film.

Earlier, talking about the OTT release, Akshay said, "After getting the theatres going, it is time to take this story to more people, and what better way to do that than releasing BellBottom on Amazon Prime Video; with a reach of more than 240 countries and territories, I am hoping this tale of an unsung hero reaches audiences far and wide."

Adding to that, the director of the film Ranjit M. Tewari said, "It is a story of many unsung heroes that I felt deserved to be told to one and all. It is the perfect mix of an intriguing plot, actors who've given their all that will keep audiences hooked right till the very end."

The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Aniruddh Dave. 'BellBottom' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, "The movie has been received well by the audiences, and it's our endeavour to take this story to a worldwide audience. Packed with a riveting script and great performances, it is one of the stellar additions to our content library."

