After Jacqueline Fernandez, THIS Bollywood actress to work with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone

Urvashi Rautela never fails to captivate audiences with her amazing features. The Bollywood actress has been steadily ascending the success ladder since she arrived in Bollywood. Well, she is all set to mark another remarkable achievement to her crown as Urvashi is soon going to make her Hollywood debut. Yes, that's true! Her next project will be a film with none other than Hollywood star Michele Morrone who rose to fame with his role of Massimo Torricelli in the 2020 erotic romantic drama '365 Days.' Urvashi happens to be the second Bollywood actress to have worked with the Italian actor. Previously, it was Jacqueline Fernandez who worked with Michele in Tony Kakkar's song.

Speaking about the project, the working title for the movie is Renata Fonte. which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios' ‘Inspector Avinash" opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Urvashi will be making her Tamil debut with a multilingual film ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.

While for Michele, he recently surprised his fans with the much-awaited trailer of the sequel of '365 Days' titled '365 Days This Day.' The film is all set to hit the OTT giant on April 27.