Aftab Shivdasani’s Poison 2 trailer seems like an interesting tale of revenge

Aftab Shivdasani's first digital project Poison 2 trailer is out and about. The actor who seems to be playing a grey character in the webseries shared the trailer on his social media account.

Aftab took to his Instagram account and wrote "‘On Oct 16th, Revenge will be served cold.’- Aditya Singh Rathore #poison2 #zee5"

The trailer features Aftab as Aditya Singh Rathore who is trying to save himself from a criminal investigation. Apart from him, the series also stars Rahul Dev, Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra, Zain Imam and Vin Rana.

Poison 2 helmed by Vishal Pandya is set to release on 15 October on ZEE5.

Take a look at the trailer:

Recently, Aftab was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease. Sharing the news with his fans, he wrote,

“Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab."

