Monday, October 12, 2020
     
  Actor Soumitra Chatterjee still in 'high risk zone', say doctors

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee still in 'high risk zone', say doctors

Soumitra Chatterjee was given plasma therapy twice on Saturday and the octogenarian also underwent a CT scan. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for the virus. 

PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2020 15:54 IST
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee still in 'high risk zone', say doctors
Image Source : FILE

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee still in 'high risk zone', say doctors

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still in a "high risk zone" though his parameters are stable, doctors attending to the thespian said

on Monday. The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has fever and continues to be in a "drowsy, confusional state", which is a matter of concern, they said.

Chatterjee might have to undergo an MRI later on Monday, doctors at the private hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, said.

"He is stable, had good sleep last night, but is still in a high risk zone. His oxygen saturation level has improved," a doctor said.

Chatterjee was given plasma therapy twice on Saturday and the octogenarian also underwent a CT scan. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for the virus. 

