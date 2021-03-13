Actor Ashish Vidyarthi tests Covid19 positive, hospitalised | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHISHVIDYARTHI1 Actor Ashish Vidyarthi tests Covid19 positive

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who has been seen in many Bollywood and regional films, has tested COVID19 positive. The actor announced the same through an Instagram video in which he was seen sharing that he would be checking himself into a hospital in Delhi. He assured his fans that he has no symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Ashish said that he felt uneasy on Thursday and got himself tested for COVID19 which came positive.

Ashish Vidyarthi captioned the video saying, "This is one positive I didn't want... I tested positive for Covid... Whoever has come in touch with me, please get yourself tested. Am symptom free as of now.. Trust shall be fine soon. Your wishes and love are invaluable. Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi!"

In the video, he says, "I am now moving to a hospital here in Delhi. All well. I am good. Welcome to real life! Take care, thank you." He also urged people who came in contact with him in Mumbai, Varanasi and Delhi to get themselves checked as well.

His announcement left fans worried who flooded his Instagram and wished for his speedy recovery. One Instagram user said, "Take care!! Speedyyyy recovery." Another commented, "Get well soon sir." Ashish Vidyarthi has starred in films like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Bichchoo, Drohkaal, 1942: A lOve Story and others.

On Friday, actor Manoj Bajpayee also tested positive for COVID19. The actor is currently living under home quarantine and is on medication. A statement issued by the actor's team read: "Manoj Bajpayee has tested Covid positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped it will resume in a couple of months.

"Manoj was shooting for the film 'Despatch' which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. We wish him for super recovery."