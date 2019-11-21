Abhay Deol's cheeky caption for his sleeping picture with director Mahesh Manjrekar

Actor Abhay Deol is known for his wit and the actor never misses a chance to showcase it through his cheeky social media posts. In his latest Instagram post, the actor shared his picture "sleeping" with his director Mahesh Manjrekar. Well, it’s not what it sounds like, the actor-director duo was seen catching a nap during the break from shoot.
Sharing the picture from the shoot of his upcoming web series Abhay wrote, " “I finally did it. I slept with my director. On set with Mahesh Manjrekar. I’m a @hotstar.” In the picture, Mahesh and Abhay are seen taking a nap on chairs during the break from shoot. Abhay is dressed in a police uniform and also sports a hairline moustache.
Abhay's post got replies from Bipasha Basu and Pallavi Sharda who were in splits. The actors posted comments on the picture with laughing emoticons.
Abhay who was last in Netflix's film Chopsticks with Mithila Palkar is currently shooting for his web series with Hotstar. The project is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. According to a report in Spotboye, the project produced by Hotstar is based on the 1962 Indo-China and Rezang La battle led by Major Shaitan Singh. It is expected to be the most expensive original web series in India.
Abhay is also set to make his Tamil debut with a film titles Hero which is stars Sivakarthikeyan and is directed by PS Mithran. This will be the first time that Abhay will be seen playing a villain in any film.
My 1st role as a villain in the aptly titled film “Hero”. Also my first film in Tamil! Directed by PS Mithran and staring Sivakarthikeyan as the Hero, the film will be released on the 20th of December. Don’t be surprised if it’s remade in Hindi, this one is going to touch the hearts and minds of millions. From my Indie projects to my Mainstream ones, grateful to have the opportunities and hoping you will like them. As they say, variety is the spice of life! @psmithran @sivakarthikeyan @arjunsarjaa @kalyanipriyadarshan @kjr_studios
