Aamir Khan's staff members test positive for coronavirus, actor thanks BMC for medical facility

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan took to Instagram to share the news of his staff members testing coronavirus positive. He informed about the same through a note that he shared on Instagram and wrote that his family has tested negative for COVID-19 however his motherer Zeenat Hussain is yet to be tested. The official statement by the '3 Idiots' actor read, "Hello everyone, This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilizing the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested."

Further, it read, "She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative. I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us ?And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love. Aamir."

Among the Bollywood industry, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar's staff have also tested positive for COVID 19 previously. Apart from them, Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar and singer Kanika Kapoor also tested positive for COVID-19 a while back.

Coming back to Aamir Khan, his next project happens to be Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film happens to be the official remake of Tom Hanks' blockbuster Forrest Gump, which was based on 1986 novel by the same name, by Winston Groom.

