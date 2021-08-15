Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHAH RUKH KHAN 75th Independence day: Shah Rukh Khan recites 'Sare Jahan Se Achcha'

India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021 with utmost pride and joy in our hearts. Bollywood stars painted social media with colours of freedom. Several B-town and Television celebrities took to their official Twitter and Instagram handles to extend warm wishes to their fans. Now, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan marked India's 75th Independence by sharing posts, in which he commemorated the occasion. The 'Chak De! India' actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a minute-long voice note in which he recited a couple of lines from "Sare Jahan Se Achcha."

He ended the note by sending love and happiness to his fans and friends. In a subsequent tweet, SRK treated fans to an apparent picture of his son AbRam. In it, the little one could be seen flaunting his drawing skills. Sharing the photo, the star wrote, "Happy Independence Day to all...Jai Hind." He also posted the same picture on his Instagram handle.

Take a look:

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Salman Khan is also expected to do a cameo in the film. The superstar was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' directed by Anand L Rai.

(With ANI Inputs)