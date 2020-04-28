Tuesday, April 28, 2020
     
3 Years Of Baahubali 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty share BTS memories

Anushka Shetty, who played the role of Maharani Devasena in the second part of the film shared a poster of the film on Instagram and thanked fans for their love and support for Baahubali 2: the Conclusion.

New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2020 12:41 IST
SS Rajamouli's mega-blockbuster Baahubali 2 has completed three years today. Starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rana Daggubati, the film gathered attention from all over the world and collected an estimated Rs 1,810 crore at the worldwide box office. Even before the film marked three years, fans started trending #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 and #3YearsforHistoricBaahubali2  on the internet. On Tuesday, actors like Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Rana took to their social media to share memories and shoot of the film and send fans in nostalgia.

Anushka Shetty, who played the role of Maharani Devasena in the second part of the film shared a poster of the film on Instagram and thanked fans for their love and support throughout. Tamannaah Bhatia shared many behind the scenes photos of the cast and crew and wrote, "Can’t imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2..Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by @ssrajamouli sir came true. "

#3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 👏🏻😀 Thank you all ❤️

She added, "A big big THANK YOU to the entire team of Baahubali who worked like a big happy family and our audiences for loving the movie and pouring in unconditional love every single day."

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter and wrote, "The Might, The Majesty, The Mahishmathi!!Miss all of you loads. #3YrsOfMightyBaahubali2." He played the role of Bhallaladeva in the film.

Prior to Baahubali 2: the conclusion, SS Rajamouli broke the box office with Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015. In 2017, Baahubali 2 became the biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema. 

 

