Vidya Balan's latest 'Tak-Tuk' video will leave you in splits. Watched it?

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is an avid Instagrammer. The actress never fails to keep her followers and fans updated with her day-to-day activities. Vidya's Instagram shows a different side of the actress. With her latest post, the actress has taken a dig at popular video-sharing platform TikTok with her own version called Tak-Tuk video. In the video, she can be seen dressed as a rural woman with red saree, mangalsutra, bindi and sindoor. The actress looks pretty in her desi avatar.

In her Tak-Tuk video, Vidya lip-syns a Pandit's voice. "Shastro ke anusaar, har kunwari ladki mein nau deviyo ka vaas hota hai. Lekin shaadi ke baad kaun si devi active hogi, ye pati ke karmo par nirbhar karta hai,'' she lip-syncs with pitch-perfect expressions.

''Only You can do this. So hilarious,'' wrote a fan. ''Can you please do this more often,'' commented another user.

On the professional front, Vidya was last seen on silver screen in director Krish's two-part biopic of Tollywood superstar and former Andhra Pradesh CM, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao - NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu.

She is currently gearing up for the release of multi-starrer Mission Mangal, based on Indian Space Research Organization scientists' Mars Orbiter Mission and the scientists who worked on the mammoth project. Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal also features Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari in important roles.