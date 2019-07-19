Twinkle Khanna shares heartfelt post on father Rajesh Khanna's death anniversary

Actress turned writer Twinkle Khanna, took to Instagram on Thursday remembering her father Rajesh Khanna on his death anniversary. The first superstar of India died on 19 July 2012, due to a heart attack after being diagnosed with cancer 6 months ago.

Twinkle Khanna posted a lovely picture from her childhood, in which she is leaning on the shoulders of her father in a park. Paying homage on father Rajesh Khanna's death anniversary, she wrote, “Still lives on-in my heart and within all the millions who made space for him in theirs".

Twinkle Khanna was very close to her father although he separated from mother Dimple Kapadia when she was too young and did not live with him since then. After becoming the highest-selling female writer if India 2015, she shared with people that how her father always wanted her to become a writer by tweeting, "Dad always said I should be a writer was proud of my maggot filled poetry would’ve been beaming that I got that paper in my hand eventually.”

Twinkle Khanna posted on her last birthday

It is a gift if a child is born on the birthday of his/her father or mother, Twinkle is one of them incidentally. She shares her birthday with her father Rajesh Khanna. Remembering the old days on his birthday last year, she wrote, "As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me... #nowandforever.”