Ranveer Singh celebrates 36 years of India's World Cup win with BTS video from 83 sets

Actor Ranveer Singh celebrated India's cricket World Cup victory 36 years ago by sharing a video featuring the iconic moment and some behind the scenes of his upcoming movie "83". Ranveer captioned the video posted on Twitter on Tuesday: "Thirty six years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down! #ThisIs83." Check the video here-

"83", a film based on India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, will see the actor playing the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev. Being directed by Kabir Khan and presented by Reliance Entertainment, the cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Saqib Saleem. Its shoot is going on in London.

Recently, Ranveer Singh also attended the India Pakistan clash during the ongoing world cup. After joining the celebrations, teh actor penned down heartfelt notes for the India Cricketers. Ranveer Singh shared pictures with the God of cricket- Sachin Tendulkar, Indian cricket team Captain- Virat Kohli, the young and bold- Hardik Pandya, The Bengal Tiger- Saurav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan, Brian Charles Lara, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Kannur Lokesh Rahul. Not just this, he even shared a video where he is cheering up for team India with passion and charisma.