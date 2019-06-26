Ranveer Singh celebrates 36 years of India's World Cup win with BTS video from 83 sets

Actor Ranveer Singh celebrated India's cricket World Cup victory 36 years ago by sharing a video featuring the iconic moment and some behind the scenes of his upcoming movie "83". Ranveer captioned the video posted on Twitter on Tuesday: "Thirty six years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down! #ThisIs83." Check the video here-
"83", a film based on India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, will see the actor playing the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev. Being directed by Kabir Khan and presented by Reliance Entertainment, the cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Saqib Saleem. Its shoot is going on in London.
Recently, Ranveer Singh also attended the India Pakistan clash during the ongoing world cup. After joining the celebrations, teh actor penned down heartfelt notes for the India Cricketers. Ranveer Singh shared pictures with the God of cricket- Sachin Tendulkar, Indian cricket team Captain- Virat Kohli, the young and bold- Hardik Pandya, The Bengal Tiger- Saurav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan, Brian Charles Lara, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Kannur Lokesh Rahul. Not just this, he even shared a video where he is cheering up for team India with passion and charisma.
Ive been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. Ive witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan. 🇮🇳 @virat.kohli