Mika Singh banned and boycotted by AICWA after performance at Pervez Musharraf's relative's wedding

Bollywood singer Mika Singh has been facing the heat on social media after his controversial appearance at the plush Karachi bungalow of billionaire businessman Adnan Asad on August 8. The singer apparently performed at the daughter’s wedding of the businessman as his son-in-law is a big fan of Mika Singh. Since his videos and pictures from the ‘Mika Singh Night’ have gone viral on the internet, the singer has been facing outrage and angst by his fans in India who have even suggested that he should not come back. The outrage doubled when the news broke that the wedding reportedly included family members of India's most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, who presently operates from Pakistan.

While Mika Singh is already facing a boycott on social media with netizens asking others to block him, All India Cine Workers Association has issued an official statement banning singer Mika Singh for his performance in Karachi. The organization that reportedly stated that since Mika Singh did not care much about the country’s pride and went on to perform in Karachi, he will be banned and boycotted. The association has even asked the I&B Ministry to look into the matter. Check out the statement here-

All India Cine Workers Association's notice on Mika Singh

Mika Singh’s performance has become a questionable act even because just recently Home Minister Amit Shah announced scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision faced some strong reactions from Pakistan’s side as they announced to stop the bilateral trade as well as the Samjhota Express. Here are a few reactions to Mika Singh's performance in Karachi-

#MikaSingh should go and live in Pakistan and take along #navjotsinghsidhu also .



Good riddance bad rubbish . — INDIAN FIRST (@Surya_God) August 13, 2019

