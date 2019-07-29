Image Source : INSTAGRAM John Abraham posts on social media as Dishoom completes 3 years, misses Varun Dhawan

Rohit Dhawan’s 2016 cop action comedy Dishoom starring John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Akshaye Khanna, and Jacqueline Fernandes in the lead has completed three years today. Earlier today, Varun took to his social media to share some stills during the shoot of the film to announce the news and now John too has put a remembrance post on his Instagram account.

The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Dhawan and Tushar Hiranandani. In the movie, John played the role of an Indian Special Task Force officer Kabir "K" Shergill while Varun played the role of an Indo-Emirati rookie officer and a graduate of the UAE police academy named Junaid “J” Ansari. They both work on a mission together to rescue Viraj, a leading cricketer played by Saqib Saleem.

Sharing a picture with Varun, John wrote, “Miss our times. 3 years of Dishoom!! @varundvn @nadiadwalagrandson #rohitdhawan #wantapart2.” While Varun too on his Instagram story shared the throwback pictures from the shoot. Have a look:

On the professional front, John is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Batla House which will release on August 15 along with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal. Talking about Varun, he will next be seen in Remo D'souza's dance flick 'Street Dancer 3D' and also the remake of 'Coolie No.1' opposite Sara Ali Khan.

