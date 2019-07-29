Man Vs Wild: PM Modi features in adventure show with Bear Grylls, Twitterati react

Image Source : TWITTER Man Vs Wild: PM Modi features in adventure show with Bear Grylls, Twitterati call it 'welcome step'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trending on the internet today and, interestingly it has nothing to do with politics but the entertainment industry. Yes! You heard that right! PM Modi is all set to feature in an episode of the popular adventure TV show Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The programme aimed at creating awareness about animal conservation and environmental change will be aired on Discovery Channel on August 12 at 9 pm. The special episode of Man Vs Wild trailer has hit the internet today and, needless to say, Indians across the globe can't keep calm.

The special episode featuring PM Modi, which has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park, will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change. In the trailer, Edward Michael Grylls, better known as Bear Grylls, can be heard telling PM Modi, "You are the most important man in India, my job is to keep you alive." Watch it here:

From making weapons to rowing boats, PM Narendra Modi will be seen showcasing his love for Mother Nature in the popular adventure show. See some interesting stills from the upcoming episode here:

PM Modi in Man Vs Wild

PM Modi in Man Vs Wild

PM Modi in Man Vs Wild

Bear Grylls took to Twitter to share the trailer and said, "People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery".

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

As soon as the tweet made it to the internet, there was complete buzz everywhere. "This is a very welcome step in the right direction. Wildlife protection needs strong voices and influential supporters", said one user.

This is a very welcome step in the right direction. Wildlife protection needs strong voices and influential supporters — Devang (@Devang2019) July 29, 2019

Another member of the social media said, "This will undoubtedly be the most-watched ManvsWild episode ever in the history of Discovery!! Looking forward to it".

This will undoubtedly be the most watched ManvsWild episode ever in the history of Discovery!! Looking forward to it... — Mihir Jha ✍️ (@MihirkJha) July 29, 2019

This isn't the first time that PM Narendra Modi has ventured into something new rather than politics. Earlier in December 2018, PM Modi met Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, filmmakers Karan Johar and Rakesh Roshan, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi and Producers Guild of India President Siddharth Roy Kapur to discuss issues faced by the Indian film industry.

Karan Johar and PM Modi

More recently, PM Modi met Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who took a candid interview of the Prime Minister Narendra at 7 Lok Kalyan marg, the PM's residence.

PM Modi non-political interview with Akshay Kumar

In the interview PM Modi spoke a lot about his life and experiences. The interview was about everything but politics and election.

