International Yoga Day 2019: Shilpa Shetty performs yoga at Gateway Of India, Mumbai

Bollywood diva and Yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty joined the celebrations of fifth Yoga Day in Mumbai as she performed the ancient exercises at the Gateway Of India. The actress has always been very encouraging when he comes to Yoga and keeps spreading awareness about it through various platforms. Shilpa Shetty's instagram is loaded with pictures and videos doing Yoga. The actress makes sure that she inspires people with her lifestyle and preaches that everyone should incorporate Yoga in their daily life.

On Friday morning, the actress reached at the Gateway of India in Mumbai to mark the fifth International Yoga Day celebrations. The actress performed Yoga with thousands of people On Thursday as well, the actress shared a video from Surat and wrote, " Why wait for #InternationalYogaDay, when every day can be Yoga Day?What an amazing session with over 3,000 active participants! You were amazing, Surat! Can't wait to come back...#SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #yoga #meditation #motivation #yogi"

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page