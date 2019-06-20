Image Source : INSTAGRAM International Yoga Day: Shilpa Shetty shares her Yoga session video, celebrates active participation of over 3000 people

International Yoga Day: Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses in the Bollywood. She is known for her well tonned figure and her fitness routine. Shilpa is one of the actresses who focuses on the importance and effective results of Yoga. She advices her fans and followers to take up Yoga and stay fit. Shilpa Shetty has even launched her Yoga app and DVDs. Now, a day before the International Yoga Day, Shilpa Shetty has shared a video where she can be seen performing Yoga herself. She Took a Yoga session in Ranchi which resulted in the active participation of over 3000 people.

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram account to share the video. She wrote, " Why wait for #InternationalYogaDay, when every day can be Yoga Day?What an amazing session with over 3,000 active participants! You were amazing, Surat! Can't wait to come back...

#SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #yoga #meditation #motivation #yogi"

Shilpa Shetty often keeps sharing her Yoga videos. She not only focuses on working out alone but also with the family. She shared a video with her son and another with her husband where they can be seen working out together.

Shilpa Shetty also shared another video where she can be seen doing yoga and step by step teaching every step to her fans. She wrote, " Workout of the Day - Starting with Parivritta Parsvakonasana and moving into Pasarita Padottasana. Parivrtta Parsvakonasana (Revolved Side Angle Pose) helps strengthen the chest, back, quadriceps and calf muscles. This asana also aids indigestion, constipation, acidity, and it also tones the abdomen. Opens up the chest helps bronchitis, asthma and breathing problems, whereas Prasarita Padottanasana stretches hamstrings, calves, glutes and lower back. It is also good for stress, anxiety and depression, as it increases blood flow to the brain, benefitting the eyes and hair growth."

She also shared the benefits of doing a particular asana. In an interview, Shilpa Shetty even revaled, "Yoga has changed my life. I have never planned my life. I just go with the flow. My relation with yoga is on a whole different level. It's very spiritual. If you want to change your lifestyle with yoga, then it should be kept away from politics."