Gulzar Birthday Special: 8 Spellbinding songs by legendary lyricist that will touch your heart

Gulzar Birthday Special: 8 Spellbinding poems by legendary poet that will touch your heart

The iconic Bollywood lyricist and poet Gulzar has turned 84 years older today. Gulzar has been one of the major forces that helped reach Bollywood to great heights. The way Gulzar makes every word weave magic in his songs is irresistible. The legend has written the best films as well as heart touching songs for the audience that make everyone transcend into another world listening to them. From 'Mera Kuch Saaman’ to sad songs like 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa' or 'Katra Katra Milati ..' and 'Chitha Kahani Se', Gulzar with his words has the ability to touch everyone's heart. On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s go down memory lane and listen to some of his hit Bollywood songs.

Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin

Chhoti Si Kahani Se Barishon Ke Pani Se

Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya Hai

Mera Kuch Samaan

Do Deewane Shehar Mein

Tujhse Naraaz Nahin Zindagi

Chaiyya Chaiyya

Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi

