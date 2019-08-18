Gulzar Birthday Special: 8 Spellbinding songs by legendary lyricist that will touch your heart

The iconic Bollywood lyricist and poet Gulzar has turned 84 years older today. Gulzar has been one of the major forces that helped reach Bollywood to great heights. The way Gulzar makes every word weave magic in his songs is irresistible. The legend has written the best films as well as heart touching songs for the audience that make everyone transcend into another world listening to them. From 'Mera Kuch Saaman’ to sad songs like 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa' or 'Katra Katra Milati ..' and 'Chitha Kahani Se', Gulzar with his words has the ability to touch everyone's heart. On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s go down memory lane and listen to some of his hit Bollywood songs.
Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin
Chhoti Si Kahani Se Barishon Ke Pani Se
Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya Hai
Mera Kuch Samaan
Do Deewane Shehar Mein
Tujhse Naraaz Nahin Zindagi
Chaiyya Chaiyya
Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi
