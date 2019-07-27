Image Source : TWITTER Govinda remarried wife Sunita at the age of 49, actor reveals in Aap Ki Adalat

Govinda, the king of dance, comedy and expression, graced India TV's popular show Aap Ki Adalat on Saturday where he opened up his married life. The actor, who was last seen in Rangeela Raja, opened up about how he met his wife Sunita and how they fell in love. Interestingly, when India TV Editor-in-Chief Mr Rajat Sharna asked Govinda as to why did the actor got remarried at the age of 49, the actor replied that it was his mother's decision to do so.

The Bollywood star admitted that he believed in superstition and numerology. He revealed that it was because of his mother's advice that he remarried his wife Sunita at the age of 49. He also admitted that he changed his name to Govinda, because he believed in numerology, and "wanted the number 27, which adds up to nine".

The actor also revealed that at the age of 14, he recited "Gayatri Mantra" 24 lakh times to attain success in filmdom. "It was because of my mother's advice and blessings. I never looked like a hero at that time."

Furthermore, Govinda said that even though he and his wife Sunita had blessings from the elders to get married, their wedding was a secret affair. Govinda said that during his Bollywood days, it was thought that marriage may ruin one's career and even, his female fan following would shatter, which is not a good idea for someone who was at the peak of his career.

Revealing his love story, Govinda said it was his wife Sunita who approached him first rather than him. "Once we were traveling together in a car and, I happened to touch her hand gently, she didn't say or budge, so I decided not to remove my hand. Then, I felt her hand caressing my hand and quickly I held her hand. Since then, rest is all history", said Govinda.

