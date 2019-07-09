Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gangs of Wasseypur fame Huma Qureshi reveals her relationship status

Huma Qureshi is much in news for the success of Netflix original series Leila. She has done wonderful roles in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Gangs of Wasseypur II, Jolly LLB 2 and more. In her recent interview with the Cosmopolitan India, she reveals the secret of her relationship status for the first time. Huma was asked about the kind of man she would like to date. Huma gracefully answered the question!

An interviewer asked her if she has been dating someone. Human Qureshi replied, "You know I'm not going to answer that right? But, I can tell you that I'm very happy." Huma describes what an ideal relationship should be like. She said, "It's important to be with someone with whom I can be the best version of myself. We should inspire and push each other to be better, both in our relationship and in our individual lives. Also, connection! Whether we're going out or just watching TV at home, we must have a connect. Yeah, I think I'd like that."

Taking about her role in Leila, Huma Qureshi said, "A lot of people are saying that something like this has never been done in India, which is heartening to know. I feel humbled. Globally, digital platforms are churning out great content and I'm very happy to be a part of an Indian series that's being considered to be at par with international films and shows."

Not just this, Huma Qureshi also remarks on her acting in Leila. "Growing up, I always looked up to actors who'd deliver performances that aren't expected of them. Leila is something you don't expect from me. And that took a lot of courage... In fact, all the courage I had. I also feel Netflix, as a platform, is more democratic, and lets you tell different stories and reach more people."

Leila is Deepa Mehta's Netflix original web series which portrays the dystopian alternate reality.