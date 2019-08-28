Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana compares wife Tahira Kashyap with actor Harish, find out why

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are pure #CoupleGoals. From loving each other when they weren’t well-known to supporting each other like a pillar when the tides of life became rough, Ayushmann and Tahira are exemplars of how to maintain a happy marriage. The year 2018 had given us a series of shocking news about celeb cancer and one of them was Tahira’s breast cancer. While fans were extremely saddened by the news, but Tahira and Ayushmann had kept their spirits high and had encouraged millions.

Today, Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram and posted a picture of her natural hair, sans any product. While that is that, she also let out a secret that husband dearest Ayushmann Khurrana calls her 'Harish.'

Why? We will just let her caption do the talking. It reads, "That’s me right in the morning without any hair product and @ayushmannk calls me Harish! For the longest time I couldn’t recollect and found it cute in a weird way. You know at times you call people you love by different weird names at times even sounds. I thought it was that until .... swipe for what I found! #lookalike #antigravityhair"

Even an awe-struck Ayushmann took to the comments section and wrote, "I never thought you’ll put a post on this. Ahem. You’re more gutsy than my on screen characters. You inspire. Of course, she had an epic comeback, but that's just them!

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in Dream Girl alongside Nushrat Bharucha which will hit the theatres on 13th September. He will also be seen in Gulabo Sitabo where he will share the screen with none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Apparently, Gulabo and Sitabo are two popular glove puppet characters from Uttar Pradesh. In the story, Sitabo is the overworked wife, while Gulabo is the same man's glamorous mistress. Speaking about the film's title, director Shoojit Sircar went on to add, "Regarding its association with the story… you will have to wait and watch the film to know more."

