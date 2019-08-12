Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani opens up about her acting debut in Tamil web series

Arbaaz Khan is dating an Italian model Giorgia Andriani. The couple has been much in the news for their relationship. Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia are often seen together making public appearances and on dinner dates too. After Arbaaz Khan parted ways from Malaika Arora, their relationship is out in open. His girlfriend will be seen in a Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi. Arbaaz Khan is himself busy shooting for the home production movie Dabangg 3.

Recently in an interview with Mid Day, Giorgia Andriani said, “I sent a short video [enacting a Hindi scene] to the production house, but since they aren’t well-versed with the language, I re-enacted the scene in English. The team then sent me a one-page sequence in Tamil, as part of my audition. I learned the dialogues and the makers loved it.”

Talking about Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani said that Arbaaz Khan is always standing in support of her. She told, "I have never used his influence to bag work. I won’t deny that knowing him helps me get a contact, but in the end, I have to prove myself.”

Giorgia Andriani will be seen in a Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi. It is an action-comedy, where two undercover agents will be seen- an Indian and a French one. Karoline Kamakshi is directed by Vivek Kumar Kannan.

