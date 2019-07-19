Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arbaaz Khan opens about his divorce with Malaika Arora, says they don't hate each other

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora took the tough decision of calling splits to their 16-years old marriage. The couple took divorce in May 2017. Having a son almost 16 years old, Arhaan Khan, taking such a decision shocked everyone. Even their family and friends asked the couple to reconsider the decision. However, even after the divorce, things have not turned bitter for them. The couple is in cordial terms with each other, also for the sake of their son.

Recently in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Arbaaz finally opened about his divorce. He said "We have been together for so many years, and shared so many memories. Most importantly we have kids together, so there's a respect for each other. There was something that did not work between us so we got separated. However, this doesn't mean that we will hate each other. We are mature individuals; we are dealing with it with respect and dignity."

He kept on saying that "I have a good equation with her side of the family too. So if we could not live amicably under one roof, we decided to lead our lives separately. Our son has kept us bonded, and when he grows up everything will be better."

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have been in news for their divorce and their alleged relationships. Lately, Malaika Arora made her relationship with Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor official. She posted a picture with Arjun Kapoor on his birthday and shut the curiosity of the entire world seeking answers. She also talked about how her son Arhaan has been supportive of her to take life decisions.

In fact, Malaika Arora also opened about her divorce for the first time on the Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want. She said, "We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it's better off that we move our separate ways because we'd just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else's life around us."

According to the reports, Malika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor and is enjoying her relationship. Also, Arbaaz Khan is rumoured to be dating Giorgia Andriani.

