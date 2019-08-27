Image Source : INSTAGRAM Angad Bedi wishes wife Neha Dhupia happy birthday in the most romantic way

Actress Neha Dhupia is celebrating her 39th birthday today. The Roadies Real Heroes gang leader is these days enjoying with her husband and best friend Angad Bedi in the picturesque location of Maldives. They have been there from the past few days along with daughter Mehr and posting beautiful pictures from the vacation. Well now the husband has finally shared his birthday wishes for his wife and it is adorable.

Sharing a bundle of beautiful pictures, Angad took to his Instagram account where Neha can be seen piggyriding him on his back and wrote, "Happy birthday to you, my beloved. I thank the Almighty every day for bringing you into my life. You are my happy place. Waheguru mehr kare!!! I asked for one but I got two of you... Mehr is your reflection and hope she grows up to be like you. Have the best year ever. I love you."

Soon, Neha was in all love for her husband and commented on the picture. Have a look:

Angad Bedi wishes wife Neha Dhupia happy birthday in the most romantic way

The couple has been quite active on their social media handle and posting pictures on their respective Instagram account. Check them out:

Previously while jetting off for the vacation, Angad said, "I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr. It's Neha's birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to the Maldives for our honeymoon and now, this is the first time we are going together with Mehr. The past few months have been very hectic, so I'm glad we are taking this trip together."

The two got married in a private ceremony that took place in Delhi in May 2018. They welcomed their first child, daughter Meher in the same year in November.

