Ananya Panday spills details about BFF Suhana Khan’s big Bollywood debut

Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s friendship has been in the limelight even before the former made her Bollywood debut in the film Student Of The Year 2. Ananya Panday has always been very vocal about her tight bond with BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor and recently revealed when and how Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut. There is no denying that Suhana Khan is gearing up to follow her father’s footsteps and mark her name in the showbiz. She has featured on a popular magazine’s cover a few years back and made it quite obvious that she will enter the game and win it by all means.

Ananya Panday recently in an interview with Zoom Tv talked about her bond with Suhana Khan and also answered the much-asked questions by the fans that when is Suhana debuting in Bollywood. The actress said, "Whenever she wants to. She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act." She added, "She is really really talented and I can't just wait."

Suhana Khan has recently graduated from Ardingly College where she even bagged the award for her contribution in the field of drama. Throwing light upon the same Ananya had said that Suhana has always been inclined towards acting and she is such a good actor that in school she used to win many awards for her acting skills. Ananya also revealed that she had done many plays with Suhana in school. She told Indian Express, "Suhana and I did a lot of plays together in school. I think she is such a good actor. I have learned so much from her. She is so good. So, I did not give her any tips. I am just taking tips from her."

Not just Ananya but father Shah Rukh Khan has also received that Suhana will be completing her studies before she enter Bollywood and it will take her more five years to learn about the craft. The superstar revealed that he wants his daughter to learn everything about acting before taking the big plunge. On the other hand, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan has already taken his baby steps into the showbiz as he has lent his voice to the popular character of Simba in the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming film The Lion King. SRK himself gave voice to Musafa in the film.

Coming back to Ananya Panday, the actress garnered much praise for her debut film Student Of The Year and now she has begun her next film Pati Patni Aur Who. She will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the film. Directed by Mudassir Aziz, the film is the official remake of Sanjeev Kumar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978). The film is set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

