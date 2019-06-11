Suhana Khan shines brighter than sunshine in this oversized sweatshirt. Check out her latest picture

Numerous Instagram accounts in the name of Suhana Khan tell how popular the young lady is among Bollywood fans. Being the daughter of India's most loved superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan has always been a cynosure of everyone's eye. There's no doubt that Suhana is the most popular star kids among Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, etc. She has raked in a huge fan following for herself even before making a debut in Bollywood. Currently, she is focussing on her studies in the UK while channeling her inner actor through theatre.

A fresh picture of Suhana Khan has surfaced on social media, which is now being circulated by several fan pages on Instagram. In the picture, Suhana can be seen in a bright yellow oversized sweatshirt sitting in her balcony. Along with that, she's seen running her hand in her hair.

A video of Suhana Khan dancing on Will Smith's song at a party was doing rounds on the internet. The video was from her college party where she wearing a shiny silver dress.

So far it hasn't been confirmed when will Suhana Khan will debut in Bollywood or not. But as revealed by father Shah Rukh Khan on social media, she's already doing theatre in the UK.