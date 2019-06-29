Shah Rukh Khan shares pictures with his two lady lucks as daughter Suhana Khan graduates from school

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine currently as his little princess daughter Suhana Khan has finally graduated from school. The actor on Friday, shared the special and proud moment with his fans and followers on social media in which his excitement for Suhana is quite evident. SRK shared a picture with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana on his Instagram and wrote, “4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn’t.” In the picture, Gauri and Suhana are seen posing for a selfie with SRK as they attend Suhana’s last day in school.

Shah Rukh after a while shared another gorgeous click with his daughter Suhana and wrote, “Last day at school. To adding new experiences and colours to your life ahead....” The father-daughter duo look absolutely mesmerizing in the picture. There is no denying that even after Suhana has graduated from school, she will be going to learn the art of acting before making her big Bollywood debut. Check out the picture here-

Not just father Shah Rukh Khan but mother Gauri Khan is as elated on Suhana’s graduation as any mother can be. The star wife took to hetr Instagram to give her followers a sneak peek into the graduation lunch at Suhana’s Ardingly College. She shared a beautiful picture of Suhana from the lunch and left her fans in awe. Later, Gauri Khan also shared a video of her daughter receiving the Russel cup that Suhana won for her exceptional contribution to drama. We have all seen pictures and videos of the star kid from her Romeo Juliet play. So this ward is truly deserving, right? Check out the video here-

On the related note, when earlier asked about Suhana’s big plans of joining Bollywood, father Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that she will be studying dramatics and acting first before she enter the showbiz. The actor also said that it will take Suhana another five years to get into the movies. Well, we can just wish her luck and congratulations on her gradution!

