Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. #27YearsOfSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans celebrate actor’s Bollywood journey with endless pictures and videos

#27YearsOfSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans celebrate actor’s Bollywood journey with endless pictures and videos

As Shah Rukh Khan completed 27 years in Bollywood, his fans flooded the internet with their favorite clips and pictures of the actor on social media.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 25, 2019 9:21 IST
Representative News Image

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans celebrate actor’s Bollywood journey with endless pictures and videos

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has completed glorious 27 years in the industry. The actor has always managed to charm his audience with his otherworldly personality and those adorable dimples. In these 27 years, there is hardly anything that Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t done and won accolades for it as well. From playing a Don to a hopeless romantic in Main Hoon Na, to playing a dwarf in Zero to a superhero in Ra.One, SRK has done it all and won over is fans time and again. As the actor completed 27 years in Bollywood, his fans flooded the internet with their favorite clips and pictures of the actor on social media. They have also made a trend saying #27YearsOfSRK. Check out all the tweets here-

 

 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryRemembering Michael Jackson ahead of his 10th death anniversary, fans pay tribute Next Story  