27YearsOfSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans celebrate actor’s Bollywood journey with endless pictures and videos

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans celebrate actor’s Bollywood journey with endless pictures and videos

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has completed glorious 27 years in the industry. The actor has always managed to charm his audience with his otherworldly personality and those adorable dimples. In these 27 years, there is hardly anything that Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t done and won accolades for it as well. From playing a Don to a hopeless romantic in Main Hoon Na, to playing a dwarf in Zero to a superhero in Ra.One, SRK has done it all and won over is fans time and again. As the actor completed 27 years in Bollywood, his fans flooded the internet with their favorite clips and pictures of the actor on social media. They have also made a trend saying #27YearsOfSRK. Check out all the tweets here-

There was a time when nobody knows his name and today no bollywood movie is complete if it doesn't have SRK's name or dialogue mentioned in it.

Congratulations on completing 27 years in bollywood and I wish another 127 years.#27YearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/funuIicQ1I — Adarsh Wase (@Adarshless) June 22, 2019

Who knew this man with no filmy background will rule Bollywood!#27YearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/Hmc9mh6dD2 — Mohabbatein (@sidhartha0800) June 24, 2019

World's Biggest Movie Star, Second Richest Actor In World, God Of Acting And Many More. Words Will Fall Short To Describe This Man's Legacy. Ruling The Bollywood Industry Since 27 Years Like A Boss.

The Man.. The King.. The Legend.. The SHAH RUKH KHAN 👑🔥❤#27YearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/5wwLbE43Id — Ams Srkian 555 (@amssrkian555) June 24, 2019

CELEBRATING #27YearsOfSRK IN BOLLYWOOD @iamsrk WE LOVE YOU SRK SIR pic.twitter.com/m4FqbFAlYJ — SRK Universe Malegaon (@MalegaonUniver1) June 24, 2019

The selfmade Megastar of Bollywood. #27GoldenYearsOfSRK #27YearsOfSRK

Lots of Love 🤘🤘😍😍 — Shaurabh Rajput 🎥 (@iamssr_27) June 25, 2019

Everybody should learn from SRK that how to a simple man become a global icon Mann.Many actor we have in Bollywood but no one is able to stand beside him. No Matter what happens I will continue to love to this Mann till my last breath. @iamsrk ❤#27GoldenYearsOfSRK #27YearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/h9AK6G54nZ — Som (@SadhyaSom1) June 24, 2019

