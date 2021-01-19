Vijay Deverakonda gets 'happy emotional' after fans overwhelming response to Liger's first poster; watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEDEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda gets 'happy emotional' after fans respond to Liger's first poster; watch video

As the first look of the most anticipated film of the year, Liger was released on Monday, fans couldn't contain their excitement and were super thrilled. Co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharam production Liger features Vijay Devarkonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Fans gave a massive response to the first poster of the film.

Vijay Devarkonda who marks his Bollywood debut with Liger, shared a video of his fans from all over the world getting Liger tattooed, cutting cakes, pouring milk on the posters, dancing on drums to mark their happiness, and much more.

Vijay posted a heartfelt message with a video, "Yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional. There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theaters, yesterday we released the First Look poster of #Liger and the scenes of celebrations moved me.."

Vijay Devarkonda also took to his Twitter account to thank Karan Johar, the producer of the film. He wrote, "What we could only dream, you’ve made a reality. To be able to tell stories to the country. You believed in our story and skill and backed us, we can’t wait to pay it back x100 with love and success!."

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Charmee Kaur, the film is expected to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The makers have stated that Liger refers to a crossbreed between a lion and a tiger. The film's title has the tagline Saala Crossbreed. The film also stars Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.