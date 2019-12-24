Varun Dhawan teams up with brother Rohit for Dishoom 2

Dishoom 2 will hit the theatres in the second half of 2020

Last time when brother Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan came together for a film, they delivered super hit Dishoom. Now, the two are coming together for yet another film and we can expect mad fun on screen again. The duo is reportedly working out on the second installment of Dishoom. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Rohit is ready with the first draft of the story and Varun and producer Said Nadiadwala have given their nod to the project.

A source close to the recent developments revealed that Rohit has been working on multiple projects and Dishoom 2 is one of them. In the film, Varun's character Junaid will be on a mission to track a threat. The source said, “The film will be shot in India and abroad, and Rohit will go on a recce with his team early next year as he intends to take the film on the floors towards the second half of 2020.”

There hasn’t been any mention of John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez’s character and still not clear if they will be joining the film or not.

Currently Varun Dhawan in prepping for the release of Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. Varun will be teaming up with his ABCD 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor in the film and it will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Varun is also busy with the shoot of dad David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. While Varun will recreate Govinda's character in the film, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Karisma Kapoor's role in the original Coolie No. 1.

