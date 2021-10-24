Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Sooryavanshi new poster out: Akshay Kumar's cop avatar leaves audience impressed

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year and to keep up with the excitement, the makers have released the new poster of the film on Sunday (October 24). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the update, "THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS... 'SOORYAVANSHI' NEW POSTER... Team #Sooryavanshi unveils #NewPoster... In *cinemas* 5 Nov 2021... Directed by #RohitShetty, the much-awaited biggie stars #AkshayKumar, #AjayDevgn, #RanveerSingh and #KatrinaKaif. #BackToCinemas #Diwali."

In the poster, Akshay Kumar looks sharp in the cop avatar. The new poster of the film left fans impressed. One of the users wrote, "Megastar Akshay kumar." Another said, "Baap of action is coming."

Sooryavanshi will see Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP 'Veer Sooryavanshi'. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay along with Ranveer Singh's cameo appearances.

'Sooryavanshi' is Rohit Shetty's ambitious project that brings alive his cop universe. The film has been running in troubled waters as its release has been postponed multiple times because of the pandemic as it led to the shutdown of theatres across the country. However, things look bright for the film as it's set to hit the screens on November 5.

The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is based on a script by Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar and an original story by Shetty.

