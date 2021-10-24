Akshay Kumar runs for his reputation as Katrina Kaif records him, Rohit Shetty during Sooryavanshi promotions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Akshay Kumar runs for his reputation as Katrina Kaif records him during Sooryavanshi promotions

Actor Katrina Kaif treated fans with a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the first of 'Sooryavanshi' promotions. Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a video in which she could be sarcastically seen saying, "So guys, this is the first day of promotions for Sooryavanshi, and I have never seen Rohit sir and Akshay so excited, they are ready to go, they are full of energy, they are like," and turns the camera to capture Rohit and Akshay resting.

The moment both of them realise that they are being captured by Katrina, they ask her to stop. "Don't record," Rohit could be heard telling Katrina. "Arre but you wake up at 5 in the morning, you must be tired," Katrina teases Akshay, who asks her, "What are you doing? We have a reputation," and both Akshay and Rohit run away from Katrina in a hurry.

Sharing the video, the 'Bang Bang' actor wrote, "Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first-day promotions together @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar #sooryavanshiintheatres #sundayvibes #sooryavanshi NOV 5th."

The hilarious clip garnered more than 2 million views within a few hours of being shared. Scores of fans and fellow celebrity followers chimed to the comments section and left a string of ROFL emoticons.

Responding to the video, Akshay also wrote, "Waiting for #Sooryavanshi for a year and a half now, a few moments of peace toh banta hai nah! But pranksters like you clearly want trouble @katrinakaif. No worries, #AaRahiHaiPolice."

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the much-anticipated action entertainer, 'Sooryavanshi' is all set to release in the theatres on November 5. The cop drama was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls. 'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.

In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina will be playing the role of Akshay's love interest in the film. The movie will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).

