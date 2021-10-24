Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/CADBURY CELEBRATIONS Shah Rukh Khan's powerful message in new Diwali ad wins hearts on internet

As the festive season has begun and Diwali is just round the corner, brands are not leaving any stone unturned to ace their festive themed marketing and are coming up with some of the most interesting and thought provoking advertisements. And Cadbury is no exception. In their latest commercial for Diwali, the company has come with a unique idea. The advertisement features Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador of small and local businesses that suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ad, titled ‘Not just a Cadbury Ad, starts with a voice-over and bytes of local businessmen telling the viewers how badly they were affected due to the pandemic. “This Diwali, we helped hundreds of small businesses by making India’s biggest brand ambassador, their brand ambassador,” the video continued.

In the next shot, Shah Rukh Khan appears dressed in a traditional sherwani. He called out the names of several real stores and urged viewers to buy clothes, shoes, candy, electronics, and other items from them. The business stated in the advertisement that the local store names in the ad were created using machine learning to mimic Shah Rukh Khan's face and voice. "Because it's difficult to cover all of the stores," the video said, "we gave the public the power to create their own version of 'Not Just a Cadbury Ad."

Wath the video here:

This initiative by the company and Sha Rukh Khan's role in this has won several hearts on the internet and people can't stop praising them. Check out their reactions here:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is going through one of the most difficult phase of his life as his 23-year-old son Aryan Khan is in Arthur jail. His son was arrested in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.

An NCB team had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. Along with Aryan, a total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following the raid at a party on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

