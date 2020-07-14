Shakuntala Devi Poster: Vidya Balan to make your head spin with complex calculations, trailer drops tomorrow

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYA BALAN Vidya Balan to make your head spin with complex calculations in Shakuntala Devi

Amazon Prime Video today revealed the motion poster of the much-awaited biographical drama Shakuntala Devi. With countless achievements and a never-before-seen journey of the charming mathematician, actress Vidya Balan in and as Shakuntala Devi is all set to make your head spin with complex calculations, with the upcoming biopic of the math wizard.

Faster than a calculator and a human-computer, the motion poster revealed that the trailer for the much-awaited new film will drop on 15th of July. Shakuntala Devi has been directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

Shakuntala Devi will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalog. After Gulobo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi was one of the first films that ditched the traditional theaterical trelease to premiere directly on the OTT platform. The film will release worldwide on July 31. The film was scheduled to be theatrically released on May 8 but was delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime members will be able to watch Shakuntala Devi anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage