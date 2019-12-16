Monday, December 16, 2019
     
Salman Khan's new Dabangg 3 promo with Saiee Manjrekar has a Shah Rukh Khan connection. Watch video

While Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey is clearly besotted with Saiee Manjrekar's Khushi, the damsel is in love with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's Raj.

December 16, 2019
Fans and followers of Salman Khan cannot keep calm, as his Dabangg 3 is soon going to hit the theatres on December 20. A couple of songs -- Munna Badnaam Hua, Yun Karke, and Hud Hud -- have already been released, and now is the time for dialogue promos. To this end, Salman Khan shared a new promo in which he can be seen talking to Saiee Manjrekar's Khushi. Interestingly, the video has a Shah Rukh Khan element in it.

While Salman Khan's Pandey is clearly besotted with Khushi, the damsel is in love with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's Raj. 

"King of romance Shah Rukh Khan ya hum? Khushi ke dil ki baat samajhana itna easy bhi nahi hai...#4DaysToDabangg3," Salman Khan captioned the post.

Dabangg 3 has been directed by Prabhu Deva, and also features Kichcha Sudeep as the antagonist and Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo.

 

