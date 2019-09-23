Saif Ali Khan sets out to kill enemies in Laal Kaptaan latest poster, new release date announced

Image Source : TWITTER Saif Ali Khan sets out to kill enemies in Laal Kaaptan latest poster, new release date announced

Saif Ali Khan's next Laal Kaptaan will now hit the theatres on October 18. The movie, produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, was earlier scheduled to be released on October 11.

"Revenge is all he seeks and his HUNT reveals tomorrow, #LaalKaptaan, in theatres from 18th October," Rai tweeted. The filmmaker also shared a new poster of the movie which features Saif as a naga sadhu out on a journey ridden with drama, revenge and deceit.

Saif Ali Khan's first look for Laal Kaaptaan was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Saif Ali Khan in #LaalKaptaan... Release date finalized: 6 Sept 2019... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation... Here's the first look poster".

Earlier, the film was titled Hunter and made, huge headlines when few pictures of Saif Ali Khan from the film's sets went viral across the internet.

NH 10 helmer Navdeep Singh has directed the movie. Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hassan and Manav Vij are also a part of the cast.

