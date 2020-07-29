Riteish Deshmukh introduces his little 'musical maestro'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITEISH DESHMUKH Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh recently went off to a farm in Latur with their sons.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is using social media to show off the singing talent of his son, Rahyl. He posted a video of the little boy singing, mostly illegiblr where Rahyl mentions he likes the song and says it should be part of the movie, for which he came up with an imaginary title. "Dear VishalDadlani & @ShekharRavjiani - Do you see any future here? Quarantine Music Composition is in full swing. Musical Maestros Rahyl & Diviyaana," he wrote while posting the video on Instagram and Twitter.

Bollywood couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh recently went off to a farm in Latur with their sons, Riaan, six, and Rahyl, four.

