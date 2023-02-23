Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's film is unstoppable even after a month

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pathaan Box Office Collection

Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's film is unstoppable. The film continues to do great business even after a month of its release. It recently surpassed the Rs 1000 crore-mark globally. The film has successfully outperformed the lifetime collections of several Bollywood biggies including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, and many others. The film is also slowly inching towards becoming the top Hindi-language film domestically.

Pathaan Box Office Report

The SRK starrer which released on January 25, took a bumper opening at the box office and it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Pathaan remained unaffected by new releases including Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. According to early trade reports, Pathaan earned between Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.05 crore on Day 29 of its run. Hence, its total collection would now stand at Rs 519.11 crore.

"Pathaan remains steady on the weekdays of its fourth week as it takes its fourth week total to nearly 11.75 crore nett. The new releases last Friday (Ant Man And The Wasp - Quatamania and Shehzada are seeing dropping collections and Pathaan is closing the gap on these films and on Friday it should will probbaly be doing better. There is a new release Selfie this week but that will not be getting a release as big as the two films released last Friday," according to Box Office India.

About Pathaan

The spy action thriller has broken many box office records since its release on January 25. Shah Rukh said the overwhelming love coming his way for Pathaan has more than made up for his time away from the movies. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019). Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The film revolves around a secret agent who undertakes a dangerous mission. Also, Salman Khan reprises his role as Tiger from the Tiger franchise.

Latest Bollywood News