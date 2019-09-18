Made In China Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao aspires to become entrepreneur with a ‘jugaad’

Image Source : YOUTUBE Made In China Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Rao

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy are back with another interesting story. The star cast of the film Made In China has been teasing the fans since yesterday that they are all set to bring a new product without revealing the details about it. The pictures and Instagram stories had left the fans restless, but the makers have finally released the trailer and it is definitely worth the wait.

Made In China trailer focuses on how desperately Rajkummar Rao aka Raghu wants to become a successful entrepreneur and chronicles his journey. While Rajkummar impresses with his crisp Gujrati accent in the 2 min 35 seconds video, Mouni Roy doesn't have space to leave an impact on the viewers. With powerful actors like Paresh Rawal and Boman Irani, it is definitely difficult to outshine. Boman Irani plays the character of a sexologist whom Raghu (Rajkummar Rao) convinces to be his partner in his business and as always, wins hearts.

Going by the trailer of the film, it won't be wrong to say that the performances of the actors are expected to be impactful in teh film but the same cannot be said about the screenplay. The trailer looks very dark even when the film is supposed to be a comedy. You will hardly hear yourself laughing at any point in teh trailer. Well, it's just the trailer, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. Made In China can surprise the fans when it will hit the screens this Diwali.

Made In China Trailer:

Rajkummar Rao went to extremes while preparing for his role in the Bollywood film made In China. The actor made sure that he picks accurate Gujrati accent to make his performance powerful. The director Mikhil Musale had earlier revealed that Rajkummar traveled to Ahemdabad and interacted with local people in order to get his accent accurate. He even made videos of them and worked hard to make his character realistic.

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas, Made In China is directed by Mikhil Musale and will hit the screens this Diwali

Also read:

Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao to star together in The White Tiger, read deets inside

Rajkummar Rao doesn't take himself seriously. Here's why